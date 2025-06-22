Every WNBA season brings both established standouts and a wave of rising stars all competing for the spotlight and recognition, and this year has been no different. While perennial headliners like Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark dominate the spotlight and fan votes, a group of slightly overlooked but impactful players have been building compelling cases for their inclusion in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Some of these “underdog” names wouldn't be considered so based on their actual production, but everyone on this list currently sits outside the top 15 in fan voting. Regardless, each one of these W players is carving out a name for themselves on the stat sheet in 2025. Let's explore the All-Star candidates who could earn a spot in Indiana this summer.

1. Natasha Howard, Indiana Fever

Howard, who's known for her defensive grit and veteran presence, has provided a much-needed balance to the Fever's young sensations in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. She’s quietly contributing in every phase, averaging double-digit points and strong rebounding totals while making her presence felt defensively.

With Indiana hovering around a .500 record and sitting seventh in the league overall, the Fever need Howard's contributions more than ever this season. Howard's steady, dependable presence could help her emerge from Indiana's packed roster and see her end up joining Clark and Boston as the hometown hosts for their fellow All-Stars.

2. Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm

Williams is arguably playing the best ball of her career, becoming an anchor for a Storm team that has playoff ambitions. While her offensive numbers are modest compared to some guards, with 14.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds and assists each, Williams possesses an elite ability to impact games without needing the ball in her hands.

The 28-year-old is a utility player who wins possessions, defends multiple positions, and doesn’t need the spotlight to dominate, which has made her a surprise game-changer for the Storm. The effort she's shown could be all she needs to clinch an All-Star berth.

3. Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

Ogwumike is another player thriving in Seattle, making headlines with her history-making play so far this campaign. While the nine-time WNBA All-Star and former MVP is no longer the first option offensively, she’s still averaging 17.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

No one can question Ogwumike's offensive efficiency and undeniable leadership, and her ability to space the floor has opened things up for the Storm’s guards. While her All-Star status may no longer be guaranteed, Ogwumike's production and overall impact argue strongly in her favor.

4. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

The probable reason why Thomas isn't higher in the fan vote count is the amount of time she missed in the season due to injury. However, few players this year have had a more complete game when on the court than Thomas. Known for her unique ability to stuff the stat sheet, Thomas is once again leading the league in assists despite being a frontcourt player, which just proves her all-around brilliance as a ball player.

Thomas is a threat on any given night when healthy, and her combination of strength, court vision, and basketball IQ makes her one of the most valuable players in the WNBA. Coaches and her fellow athletes know how critical she is to team success. Thomas' leadership and versatility make her a near-lock as an All-Star, even if fan votes are slower to come in.

5. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Howard is another player who's not technically an underdog, but she has teammates like Allisha Gray who have been playing lights-out basketball and deservedly steal the spotlight a bit. Howard has shown that she doesn't mind that, either, because she knows how to be a focal point of the Dream's offense herself when she has to.

Averaging 16.9 points per game and often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer, Howard continues to show why she was the 2022 Rookie of the Year. If Atlanta can stay in playoff contention, Howard’s two-way impact and existing All-Star reputation should make her a strong candidate for either a guard slot.

6. Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

Diggins is one of many Storm players who could end up donning a WNBA All-Star Game jersey this year, which speaks to how powerful the team is becoming. The fact that Diggins is in the thick of the All-Star conversation is impressive, especially after she missed the entire 2023 season due to pregnancy.

There were questions about how Diggins would reintegrate into a competitive WNBA backcourt, but she’s emphatically silenced those doubts. Her name hasn’t risen to the top of fan vote counts yet, but she remains one of the W's most creative playmakers, and her chemistry with her Storm teammates has brought new life to their offense.

Diggins' poise under pressure is unmatched, and with several legacy guards nearing the twilight of their careers, she stands out for her ability to still dominate on both ends. Her chances at an All-Star return are quite strong.

7. Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics

Sykes is one of the most consistent defensive guards in the league, and that alone could earn her an All-Star nod. She's capable of leading the team offensively while hounding opposing guards into bad shots or turnovers, and Sykes has had some individual standout and history-making moments of her own so far.

If the Mystics show any signs of bouncing back from their recent slump, she may sneak onto the All-Star radar through votes that favor toughness and two-way excellence.

Article Continues Below

8. Natasha Cloud, New York Liberty

Cloud has to battle for attention in the middle of a stacked defending-champion New York Liberty, but she's managed to carve out an indispensable role for herself and may quietly be making her strongest All-Star case yet. Cloud joined a stacked Liberty roster with championship aspirations, and she's thrived as the team’s emotional and defensive leader while providing elite-level contributions.

“Tash” is among the league leaders in assists and consistently makes winning plays on both ends of the court. She doesn’t always pop offensively, but her presence is felt in the Liberty’s efficiency ratings and plus-minus metrics. If coaches and fans want to reward players who do the dirty work, Cloud should earn serious consideration.

9. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Hamby is quietly and consistently having one of the best seasons of her career since hitting the court. The two-time Sixth Woman of the Year has fully transitioned into a lead role with the Sparks this season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 14 games.

Despite the Sparks' up-and-down start, Hamby’s performance has been steady and often the difference-maker. Her rebounding has been particularly crucial, and her improved 3-point shooting adds another wrinkle to her evolving game. Hamby’s not often included in the online discourse surrounding the W's biggest names, but her stats and on-court leadership speak volumes.

10. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

Citron would be joining her fellow rookie partner Kiki Iriafen, who's sitting at No. 10 in fan votes, and veteran Sykes. However, Citron stands out for different reasons. She's quickly made a case for herself as one of the most promising rookies of the 2025 class, with her poise, vision, and two-way effort having turned heads around the league.

The 21-year-old's game shows maturity beyond her years, as she moves well without the ball, shoots efficiently when given space, and competes defensively every possession. If the Mystics keep allowing their young duo to run the show whenever they get the chance, Citron could find herself claiming an All-Star bid as the fan-favorite underdog rookie pick.

11. Kate Martin, Golden State Valkyries

Martin is one of the most intriguing underdog All-Star hopefuls. Drafted out of Iowa, Martin has stepped into a surprising role for the expansion Golden State Valkyries, earning minutes and praise for her hustle, shooting, and toughness. She wasn’t expected to make an immediate impact, let alone gain early fan-vote attention, but her consistent play and strong basketball IQ have helped stabilize a young team that's finding its identity.

If the Valkyries continue to exceed expectations and Martin becomes more consistent offensively, she could find herself in a position to earn one of the final All-Star reserve spots, especially if there’s a push to include someone from the new franchise.

12. Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

Mabrey is a sharp-shooting guard with a knack for scoring and a reputation for being passionately competitive. Despite previously requesting a trade, Mabrey has found a role as a team leader on and off the court. Her friendship with rookie Saniya Rivers is well-documented and beloved by the fans, but it's also led Mabrey to develop more on-court chemistry, which has only benefitted her game. As one of the Sun's few established veterans, Mabrey might get overshadowed in terms of league stars, but she's still deserving of one of the W's top spots.

13. Temi Fágbénlé, Golden State Valkyries

Fágbénlé has emerged as a physical presence in the paint, and her rebounding and post defense have been key for the Valkyries' interior rotation. The Nigerian-British forward is experienced, has a solid basketball IQ, and is respected by her teammates.

If Golden State manages to keep the momentum going and Fágbénlé can keep displaying her skills, she could be a dark horse to sneak onto the roster as a frontcourt reserve, especially with international representation always valued in the WNBA’s global branding efforts.