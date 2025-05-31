Washington Mystics star Brittney Sykes reached a major career milestone on May 30, 2025, surpassing 3,000 points in the WNBA. This achievement adds to her growing list of credentials, which already includes four WNBA All-Defensive Team selections – two first-team, two second-team – and back-to-back league steals titles in 2021 and 2022.

However, her personal triumph was overshadowed by the team’s tough 85–67 loss to the undefeated New York Liberty at CareFirst Arena.

Despite the defeat, Sykes led the Mystics with 20 points. She shot 5-of-18 from the field but was nearly perfect at the free-throw line, making 9-of-10. She also added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals, showing her all-around value. Sykes scored seven points in the first quarter to keep Washington close.

Early in the second quarter, she converted an and-one layup to cut the Liberty’s lead to single digits. In the third, she helped spark an 11–3 Mystics run, reducing a 12-point halftime deficit to just four. Unfortunately, New York responded with a crushing 16–0 surge minutes later. The Mystics never recovered and were crushed in the end.

Kiki Iriafen added 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals for Washington. Sonia Citron contributed 10 points and four rebounds. Stefanie Dolson and Sug Sutton combined for nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal. However, the Mystics’ bench struggled, producing just 12 points compared to the Liberty’s 21.

On the Liberty side, Sabrina Ionescu exploded for a season-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. She added five assists and two steals to her stat line. Jonquel Jones, returning to the lineup, dominated the paint with a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds. Leonie Fiebich was perfect from the field, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Breanna Stewart added 10 points, three rebounds, and seven assists, helping power New York’s balanced attack.

The Mystics’ official X (formerly Twitter) account marked Sykes’s milestone with a celebratory post, recognizing her achievement despite the night’s difficult result.

The Mystics have now lost four of their last five games, dropping to a 3–4 record. They will aim to bounce back on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse when they face the Indiana Fever for the second time this season.