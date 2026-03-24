It’s been almost one week since the initial agreement on a new CBA between WNBA players and the league, and the deal was made official on Tuesday following the unanimous vote from the league’s Board of Governors. The league’s vote comes after the WNBPA vote, and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert put out a public statement highlighting the historic CBA agreement, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“This marks the beginning of a bold new era for the WNBA – one made possible by the passion and dedication of the players, owners, fans, investors, partners and the entire WNBA family, Engelbert said. “We remain focused on building on the unprecedented momentum around the league and preparing for our milestone 30th season, tipping off in May.”

The CBA agreement came following months of grueling negotiations between the WNBA and the players, negotiations that seemingly were getting nowhere as both sides continued to exchange proposals without any budging.

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But last week, representatives from both sides began meeting in person in efforts to speed up the process and really focus on getting an agreement done amid the approaching season. While the season isn’t scheduled to tip off until May 8, there are still the matters of expansion drafts, regular draft and free agency the WNBA has to administer, Not to mention the start of training camp and preseason.

As the league now shifts focus to the 2026 season, they are set to welcome two expansion franchises in the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, on the heels of the largely successful inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries.

This will be Cathy Engelbert’s seventh season as WNBA commissioner. It’s also the second CBA she’s overseen following the 2020 agreement.