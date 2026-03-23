The WNBA is preparing for a busy spring, with free agency, two drafts (one is expansion) and training camp all set to begin in April, but the league still has a major item on the agenda that requires finalization. Both the WNBA Players Association and Board of Governors must approve the new collective bargaining agreement, which represents a landmark achievement for the sport. The former is giving the green light.

“Breaking: The WNBA players have ratified the terms of the new CBA in ‘a unanimous vote to approve' with over 90% participation, per the WNBPA,” ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported on X. A huge step is completed. Team owners will also vote, but the expectation is that they will also approve the deal. Once that process is done, a contract can be formally signed and business can proceed as usual.

What initially appeared to be a stalemate rife with tension and hard feelings, has now progressed into a historic labor compromise that will mark an unprecedented spike in salaries for the W. It was not a straightforward path — it rarely is — but the WNBPA is close to securing significant gains for its talent.

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The salary cap will immediately increase from $1.5 million to $7 million, with league minimum contracts potentially rising past $300,000. Stars can sign supermax deals for $1.4 million, which is something A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart will all be eyeing in free agency. Additionally, league-wide charter flights will be implemented.

Considering all that the new WNBA CBA is due to bring, morale should be quite high entering the 2026 season. That is, of course, if the Board of Governors follows suit and ratifies the terms.