Breece Hall has one question for fans…are you tuned in to the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special?

The New York Jets star went to X to ask fans if they were tuned into watch the special which celebrates Miley Cyrus' iconic show — and alter music ego Hannah Montana — as it celebrates 20 years since its debut.

“Be honest guys, who’s watching Hannah Montana rn,” Hall posted X.

A few fans chimed in and gave their answers with a lot relating to his question.

“Funny you should say that. I used to watch it with my kids when they were young and reached out to them about it. So to make a long story short, I'll be watching it too,” one fan responded.

A fan was caught off guard by the question, writing, “Wtf ….. Hell no.”

Another fan responded that he got emotional watching the special, writing, “I just watched the reunion lol. As a grown man I teared up at the end.”

Article Continues Below

While some fed into the nostalgia of the show, which had four seasons and 101 episodes on Disney Channel, others just wanted updates on his career.

“Everyone is watching your contract negotiations… please sign!!” a fan reacted.

During the special Cyrus was joined by Disney Channel icons Raven-Symoné, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, the cast of “High School Musical,” and more.

“I used to think of Hannah as something separate from myself. I would think of, as a character, even though it was me, I always would think, ‘What would be best for Hannah?' And I didn't always think about that as if we were integrated,” Cyrus told fans during the special. “And what I'm loving about this special is that it's my kind of reclaiming, of merging, Hannah and Miley together.”

As for Hall, he is still trying to work out an extension on his contract.

“Tagged: As the Jets and RB Breece Hall continue to try to hammer out a lucrative long-term deal, New York is placing the $14.293 million franchise tag on its standout running back, per sources. The tag is designed as a placeholder until the two sides can reach agreement,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.