Joel Embiid is dealing with a right oblique strain, among other injuries, this season. While the Philadelphia 76ers have been without their superstar center, the latest injury report indicates Embiid could come back for the club's game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old big man was upgraded to questionable on the 76ers injury report, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. There is a chance Joel Embiid returns alongside Paul George, who is coming back from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

“The Sixers have upgraded Joel Embiid to questionable on their latest injury report,” said Bontemps. “Embiid has missed 18 of the last 20 games, dating back to Feb. 7. Philly also will have Paul George back from his 25-game suspension tomorrow.”

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Embiid hasn't played since the 76ers' 124-117 win over the Miami Heat on February 26. His official status for the game against the Bulls will likely be announced at some point on Wednesday.

The one-time MVP has only played in 33 total games this season. When healthy, Joel Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds (career-low), and 1.1 blocks per game. He's also shooting 49.5% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the three-point line.

Injuries have followed Embiid throughout most of his career. He missed his first two seasons in the league due to a broken bone in his foot that had difficulty healing. That forced Embiid to make his professional basketball debut in 2016, about three years after the 76ers drafted him. The seven-time All-Star has only played in 63 or more games four times throughout his 10-year career.