WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana started off with the players showing off some of their best looks the night before the real activities took place. Not only were fans getting stunning looks of the players, but they were also getting entertainment from Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. The two Minnesota Lynx players call themselves the StudBudz when they get together, and they decided to livestream their All-Star experience.

On the first night, players came through to show love on their livestream while they walked around on the Orange Carpet, and there was no telling who would stop by. Williams and Hiedeman even ran into WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, and she was nice enough to stop by on their livestream.

They also ran into the Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike on the way, and the sisters looked happy to see the StudBuz.

Williams and Hiedeman had other players on their stream, such as their teammate Naphessa Collier, DiJonai Carrington, Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, Rhyne Howard, Skylar Diggins, Caitlin Clark, and others.

Nobody is doing what Williams and Hiedeman are doing when it comes to streaming their daily life in the WNBA, and fans are able to see what they may do after a game, during a rest day, or even during All-Star Weekend. The StudBudz definitely had a good time after the Orange Carpet, and so did the other players who were there.

Williams will have a busy weekend besides streaming her experience, as she's a part of the Skills Challenge, and will also be participating in the All-Star Game.

This season, Williams is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, and is one of the reasons why the Lynx are the best team in the league right now, with a 20-4 record. If they can continue to play great after the All-Star break, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them in the WNBA Finals again.

