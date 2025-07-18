WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana has kicked off, and before any of the ladies hit the floor for any of the activities, they made sure to serve looks on the Orange Carpet. Everyone who stepped on the carpet showed off their best, and they also stopped to answer questions from the media. A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese came on around the same time, showing off their stunning outfits together, and giving the fans what they wanted to see.

When two baddies link up 🔥 Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson ATE DOWN with their carpet looks! WNBA Orange Carpet presented by Bumble pic.twitter.com/mo3MmGuzBH — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

“When two baddies link up,” the woman taking a video of Wilson and Reese said.

“Period,” Wilson replied.

Both players have shown that they can hit the runway with some of the outfits that they've come out in during gameday, so the Orange Carpet was nothing to them.

Wilson described her burgundy dress, saying that it was from Di Petsa. She also had on Saint Laurent earrings to match the outfit.

Wet just like her jumper 🤣 3x M'VP and 7x All-Star A'ja Wilson came thru drippin'! WNBA Orange Carpet presented by Bumble pic.twitter.com/HmzsMGwbCR — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

For Reese, she wore a leopard print trench coat, and looked like a true model when she was taking her pictures.

2x All-Star Angel Reese is SERVING 🐆❤️ pic.twitter.com/7L4MvmslNm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 17, 2025

Though Wilson and Reese put on a show on the Orange Carpet, they also know how to put on a show on the court. They're both having amazing seasons, which is why they were voted as All-Stars this year.

Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game this season. The Las Vegas Aces may not be playing their best basketball, but Wilson is doing whatever she can to lead the team to some victories.

For Reese, in her second year in the league, she's averaging 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. At this point, it may be safe to say that Reese is the best rebounder in the league because she's been getting 10-plus in her past few games, and it's been like that for most of the season.

Wilson and Reese are definitely two of the best at their position, and they have the stats to show.