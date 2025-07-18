The orange carpet was rolled out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for this year's WNBA All-Star Weekend, which will feature the league's biggest names, including Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins.

As usual, Diggins arrived in style. She sported an all-black ensemble, accentuated by her sparkly top.

But the bigger highlight was her moment with Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman. While Hiedeman was being interviewed along with teammate Courtney Williams, the 34-year-old Diggins approached them, shook their hands, and hugged them.

To recall, Diggins and Hiedeman had a past altercation during a game between the Storm and the Lynx. It got physical when Hiedeman put her hand on Diggins' chest, prompting the veteran star to push back.

But based on the video, all's well that ends well for the two WNBA stars.

The moment might be extra special for the Lynx playmaker, as Hiedeman admitted that she has a crush on Diggins following their quarrel.

“I said, ‘You know what, that whole little crush that I thought I had, is out the window, it's gone.' You know what she told me? She said, ‘Shut up! you still like me,'” said the 28-year-old guard on her StudBudz Twitch channel with Williams.

Diggins remains among the league's elite and will play in her seventh All-Star Game. She was voted as a reserve and was drafted to Team Collier by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier. The star-studded affair will also feature her Storm teammates, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams. Diggins will also participate in the Skills Challenge.

“It means a lot to me to experience it with the people I’m getting to experience it with,” said Diggins in a report from The Next Hoops. “It means a lot to me for my kids to be able to see me play this year. For it to come full circle and just to be playing at that level means a lot.”

Hiedeman, meanwhile, is in Indianapolis to support Collier and Williams in the midseason showcase.

The Lynx are atop the team standings amid the All-Star break with a 20-4 record, while the Storm are in fourth place with a 14-9 card.

