Hall of Famer and former WNBA star Dawn Staley addressed her stance on potentially coaching the WNBA’s forthcoming Philadelphia expansion team during a recent appearance on Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston. While Staley has long been connected to Philadelphia through her roots and basketball legacy, she made clear that coaching at the professional level is not part of her future plans.

When asked by Parker whether she would consider leading the new Philadelphia franchise — set to begin play in 2030 — Staley responded definitively.

“No. I don't want to coach in the WNBA. I could have coached in the WNBA a long time ago. That really isn't my passion,” she said during the segment.

Dawn Staley eyes ownership role over coaching in potential Philadelphia WNBA expansion

Staley, who currently serves as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, emphasized her desire to impact the game through player development and broader organizational influence. She explained that her passion lies in preparing young athletes for professional success and ensuring the long-term health of the WNBA.

“Like my true passion is young people, like preparing young people for the WNBA. Because I want the WNBA to be around for a long time. So if we could keep feeding the WNBA Aliyah Boston's, we're gonna be in a great place,” Staley said.

Rather than coaching, Staley expressed interest in ownership. She noted that being part of decision-making processes and community engagement is where she wants to invest her efforts.

“I want ownership. I want to own. I don't want to be a coach. Coach is just a part of the process. I want to be in the room helping to make decisions on how you put a product on the floor, how you get into the community, how you get people in the stands. That's the sweat equity that I want. But I want that as an owner,” she said.

Staley reflects on Knicks interview and what the opportunity meant

Staley also revealed that she recently interviewed for the New York Knicks’ head coaching position following the team’s Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in May. The Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau after the playoff exit and conducted a wide-ranging search for his replacement.

“I interviewed for the Knicks. I did. It was the same interview that everybody else that was in their candidate pool,” Staley said. “Same thing. Went in, it was like hours of an interview. I thought I did pretty well. I was well prepared for the interview.”

She acknowledged the historical significance of a potential hire.

“If the Knicks would have offered me the job, I would have had to do it. Not just for me. It's for women. Just to break open that. I would have had to and it's the New York Knicks. And I'm from Philly, but it's the fricking New York Knicks, and I did say that in the New York,” she said.

The Knicks ultimately hired Mike Brown. As for Staley, her remarks make clear that her ambitions in the professional basketball landscape lie more in ownership and front-office influence than in returning to the sidelines.