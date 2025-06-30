The WNBA has been on a meteoric rise over the past few years. A new generation of players, led by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, have fueled a new level of excitement about women's basketball. The league made a major announcement on Monday about accelerating their expansion efforts.

The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams over the next five years, per Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press. There will be new expansion franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”

Cleveland will join the W in 2028, making it the 16th franchise in the league. Detroit will join 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. The WNBA is also set to welcome both Toronto and Portland into the league for the 2026 season.

Each team paid a $250 million expansion fee. That is five times as much as the Golden State Valkyries paid just a few years ago.

Detroit and Cleveland will play at the NBA arenas that currently exist in each city. Philadelphia is planning on a new building that will be completed by 2030.

Other cities that bid on teams include St. Louis, Kansas City, Austin, Nashville, Houston, Miami, Denver, and Charlotte.

Does this mean that the Cleveland Rockers, Detroit Shock are returning to the WNBA?

Article Continues Below
More WNBA News
May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2), guard Courtney Williams (10) and forward Napheesa Collier (24) watch a free throw in the third quarter against the Dallas Wings at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Napheesa Collier, others call out WNBA officiatingErin Achenbach ·
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at United Center.
DeWanna Bonner’s cryptic message hints at reason for Fever breakupBen Strauss ·
Wilson official basketball with WNBA logo goes through the net during the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
Week 5 WNBA power rankings: Storm surge as Commissioner’s Cup comes to a closeJess Koffie ·
USA Women's National Team guard Chelsea Gray shoots against the Team WNBA during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
WNBA All-Star underdogsJess Koffie ·
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, Sky coach Tyler Marsh, Dream coach Karl Smesko all next to each other with WNBA logo in background
Which 1st-year WNBA coaches are making best, worst impact?Jaren Kawada ·
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Is Brittney Griner playing vs. Mystics? Latest Dream updateRishav Bhat ·
Golden State Warriors co-executive director & chief executive officer Joe Lacob, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Warriors co-executive director Peter Guber pose for a group photo during a press conference to announce an expansion WNBA franchise in the San Francisco Bay Area at Chase Center.
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

All three of the W's new cities have a history with women's basketball.

Both Cleveland and Detroit were once part of the WNBA in the 2000s. The ownership groups for both expansion teams said that the Rockers and Shock would be considered as the names of the new teams. However, they also noted that they would do their due diligence before deciding on what to call the new expansion franchises.

“Rockers will be a part of the mix for sure, but we are at this point, we’re not going to commit to a brand identity because we want to really get into it with our fans, do some research, be very thorough and thoughtful in that process,” Nic Barlage, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group and the Cavaliers, said.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had a team in the American Basketball League, which played between 1996-98.

The WNBA is hopeful that this new collection of east coast teams will create more natural rivalries with on another.

“I think there’s some great historical rivalries in the NBA among these cities and, I think that will carry over to the WNBA,” Detroit Pistons vice president Arn Tellem said. “I would love nothing more to have a rivalry like we do in the NBA with Cleveland and Indiana, Philadelphia and New York and all these great cities and, and I think we will.”

The next handful of year will be very exciting for the WNBA.