Los Angeles Rams fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief ahead of the team's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The team's latest injury report did not include Puka Nacua, making the star receiver fully available for the Week 10 tilt.

Nacua left Week 9 early with a chest injury, his third different injury of the year. He was listed as questionable on the early injury report, but has since been removed and will play in Week 10, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nacua has already missed one full game in 2025, while playing sparingly in another. He returned from a one-game absence in Los Angeles' Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before his absence, Nacua was leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He still leads the team with 61 catches and 711 receiving yards, while notching four total touchdowns on the year.

The Rams are still unsure if second-year receiver Jordan Whittington will play in Week 10. The Texas alum, who is currently in the starting lineup for a hurt Tutu Atwell, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury.

Rams seek revenge against 49ers in Week 10

Article Continues Below

The Rams enter Week 10 as the first-place team in the NFC West. However, they are still seeking revenge for one of their first two losses of the season, which came against a shorthanded 49ers team in Week 5.

Los Angeles entered that meeting as a sizeable favorite against the 49ers, who played without Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. San Francisco still managed to pull off a 26-23 win in overtime after a costly Kyren Williams fumble cost the Rams the game.

The Rams have embarked on a three-game win streak since that loss, heading into the rematch. Los Angeles is coming off consecutive 30-point games, having won its last three games by an average of 22 points.

The 49ers have gone 2-2 in their four games since beating the Rams, alternating wins and losses. Since getting off to a 3-0 start, San Francisco has neither won nor lost two consecutive games.