With Week 10 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season already here, fantasy managers are scrambling to lock-in their starting lineups amidst another slate of bye weeks. The Raiders vs. Broncos 10-7 result on Thursday Night Football was lackluster from a fantasy perspective, so points will have to be made up in other areas. Picking up a favorable streaming kicker in Week 10 could be the jolt your team needs to get over in your weekly matchup.

Kickers like Buccaneers Chase McLaughlin, Chargers' Cameron Dicker, and Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey have been trading spots along the top of the rankings all season thanks to their high-scoring offenses. Lions' Jake Bates, Colts' Michael Badgley, and Ravens' Tyler Loop will all see favorable matchups this week where their teams are favored, so expect a big performance out of them as they continue being reliable options from week to week.

Week 10 byes will include the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans. The following players are available in 50% or more of ESPN Fantasy Football leagues, so don't hesitate to scoop them up before the weekend to ensure success for your upcoming matchups!

Week 10 Streamers – Kicker

Patriots' K Andy Borregales – Rostered in 21.2% of leagues

The New England Patriots are currently the seventh-highest scoring team in the NFL at 26.3 points per game, winning their last six consecutive games and scoring 20 or more points on each occasion. During this streak, kicker Andy Borregales has slowly made his way into the top-15 of fantasy scoring among the position, making him a solid start so long as this Patriots' offense is humming.

Borregales has scored 5.0 or more fantasy points in his last six consecutive appearances, scoring double-digits twice during that stretch. The Patriots will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, making for another potentially high-scoring affair between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Drake Maye.

If you're holding Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey or Chiefs' Harrison Butker through the Week 10 bye, Patriots' Borregales is a solid option to fill you gap at the kicker position.

Packers' K Brandon McManus – Rostered in 15% of leagues

While Packers' place kicker Brandon McManus may not be the best option on this list, he's certainly done the talking with his leg over the last few weeks. He missed Weeks 5 through 7 with a lingering injury, but has since returned and posted 7.0 fantasy points in each of his last two games. Furthermore, the Packers offense is in a big spot to bounce back, so we could see an added boost of involvement from McManus here.

Article Continues Below

Still, it's worth noting, McManus has missed three of his last seven field goal attempts, missing two against the Cardinals and one last week against the Panthers. A longtime veteran, McManus should be in a big spot to bounce back with a much better performance as the Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night. He's certainly not a bad last-minute option if you need to boost the position and he'll likely be available in your league through the Sunday games.

Jaguars' K Cam Little – Rostered in 20.5% of leagues

Jaguars kicker Cam Little was the story of Week 9 as he broke the NFL record with a 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders. Known for hitting a 70-yard field goal during the NFL's preseason, Cam Little was one of the clearest candidates to potentially break the previous mark of 66 yards set by Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker.

Little has been hanging around the edge of the top-15 kicker rankings throughout the season, but his single record-breaking performance with 16.0 fantasy points in Week 9 could be a sign of increased production to come. Either way, having him in the fantasy lineup will always be entertaining knowing he'll have opportunities to score from 60+ and out.

Vikings' K Will Reichard – Rostered in 23% of leagues

Despite being rostered in less than a fourth of leagues, Vikings' K Will Reichard moved into the No. 8 overall slot in fantasy with 76.0 points on the season. With quarterback JJ McCarthy recently breaking out against the Lions, the Vikings' offense could be in a much better place than projected over the last few weeks.

Reichard has now scored fantasy totals of 18.0/5.0/11.0 over the last three games and could have another opportunity for success against a Baltimore Ravens defense allowing the third-most average fantasy points (9.00) to opposing kickers. Furthermore, the Baltimore Defense has been one of the worst throughout the season, so don't be surprised if we have another high-scoring game on our hands where both kickers get involved. Look for Reichard to be a solid streaming option through the Week 10 bye.