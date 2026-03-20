Major League Baseball is gearing up for Opening Day across the league. Teams like the San Francisco Giants are making their final roster decisions ahead of their first contest against the New York Yankees on March 25th. However, they are unfortunately dealing with an injury to outfielder Harrison Bader that may complicate things in the early going.

Bader is dealing with a hamstring injury, manager Tony Vitello confirmed to MLB.com on Friday. He is currently considered to be day-to-day, and there is some optimism that he will be ready to face the Yankees next Wednesday.

“He's very respectful, and he'll hang out and watch extra innings when you pull him out of a game after two, three at-bats. But if you asked him if he wanted to go all nine every day, it's kind of the way his mind works, which I think is a blessing, especially when the regular season comes around,” Vitello said of Bader, via MLB.com's Maria Guardado.

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Bader has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his career, having played for six teams prior to joining San Francisco. He signed a two-year contract with the Giants in MLB Free Agency after splitting the 2025 campaign with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies. Across those two teams, he slashed 277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI.

The Giants are working on completing their outfield picture ahead of Opening Day. San Francisco has Bader, Heliot Ramos, and Jung Hoo Lee, who figure to play a major role in the outfield this year. Other potential options include youngster Luis Matos and veteran Jerar Encarnacion, both of whom could figure into Opening Day plans if Bader is unable to go.