Houston Rockets' franchise star Kevin Durant just made history once again, passing Michael Jordan for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 32,294 points. With his team firmly in playoff position atop the Western Conference, Durant and Nike recently unveiled his latest signature Nike KD 19 just in time for history in the making.

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Kevin Durant became the third-ever NBA player to sign a lifetime contract with Nike, joining only Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the others with signature lines of this magnitude. The Nike KD 18 saw massive success in a resurgence for the KD line alongside the return of Durant's classic silhouettes from early on in his career.

Arriving just ahead of what will likely be his 14th NBA Playoffs, the Nike KD 19 features an intense update in silhouette, offering a modern, futuristic look more in line with the waves of new basketball sneakers seen today.

Nike KD 19

FIRST LOOK: Kevin Durant is debuting the Nike KD 19 tonight 👀 @KDTrey5 📷 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/EtlT7KMD0v — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 17, 2026

Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 19 👀 pic.twitter.com/niIGv0iiGf — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 17, 2026

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Madison Booker, the first-ever Team KD athlete, debuts the Nike KD 19 Texas "Orange Crush" PE @MaddiewitdaB_ 🧡🏀 pic.twitter.com/Lxw9W3RjkQ — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) March 20, 2026

First seen in an all-red edition on Kevin Durant during a Rockets game last week, the new Nike KD 19 immediately draws inspiration from silhouettes like the Nike Zoom Hyperflight, Flightposite series, and several Nike Foamposite silhouettes from the 1990's. So far, we've seen only monochromatic colorways in the all-red worn by Durant, followed by the “Orange Crush” PE debuted by Madison Booker of Texas Women's Basketball ahead of March Madness.

The shoes will feature what appears to be a smooth, metallic leather upper that bypasses a traditional midsole and feeds straight into a Nike Zoom outsole. We've seen a similar design from the latest Nike GT Future, considered the highest level of basketball sneaker tech Nike has to offer at the moment.

The shoes open to a mesh tongue and lacing system, finished with the KD logo stamped on the top tongue. The minimalistic outsole follows the same color scheme as the overall silhouette is very typical of the low-top cuts we've seen from Nike KD over the last few years.

The Nike KD 19 is expected to release June 13, 2026 via an exclusive Nike SNKRS launch, followed by a wider retail launch via Nike platforms on June 17. The shoes will retail for $155, also following a similar price point to recent releases.