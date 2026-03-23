Christian Rozeboom has enjoyed two stellar seasons for the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, producing two of his best campaigns when it comes to numbers. Now, he is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Rozeboom recorded a team-leading 122 tackles for Carolina last season. He started 15 games while also contributing two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups in 2025.

That was after his most productive season in his NFL career thus far, which came for the Los Angeles Rams. He posted 135 tackles, one sack, one interception and four pass defenses, making the 2025 campaign his second straight with 120+ tackles.

Rozeboom has effectively transitioned from a rotational role early in his career into a full-time defensive contributor. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of South Dakota State, he initially spent time on practice squads with the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs before earning a stable role upon returning to Los Angeles.

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He played all 17 games in 2023, recording 79 tackles, and then saw a significant jump in defensive responsibility over the next two seasons. Across his NFL career to date, Rozeboom has accumulated 347 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. His tenure with the Rams spanned from 2021 to 2024 and is his longest in the league thus far.

Regardless, Rozeboom is merely living up to the potential he showed at South Dakota. He finished with a school-record 475 tackles, along with 29 tackles for loss, six sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions.

Rozeboom also has championship experience and was part of the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI-winning roster. While he has not had the most straightforward of time in the NFL thus far having played for four teams since 2020, the 29-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as a starter for the Bucs.