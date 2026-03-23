With Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season rapidly approaching, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers are chomping at the bit to see if this new crop of players can continue their World Series-winning ways.

Sure, much of the Dodgers' 2025 lineup is back, with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and company all gearing up for another rodeo in Elysian Park, but joining them will be the reigning MLB AAV king Kyle Tucker, spring training success story Santiago Espinal, and Edwin Diaz, the cold-blooded closer who is expected to answer the team's ninth inning issues once and for all.

With the preseason shifting back to regional markets so Dave Roberts' squad can test their mettle at Dodger Stadium, fans will soon be packing out Chavez Ravine to see Diaz's debut, who, as NBC Los Angeles' Olivia Garvey reminded fans, will be bringing his signature theme, “Narco,” to town.

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“If all you Dodgers fans aren’t excited enough for OPENING DAY… For the first time at Dodger Stadium… We finally get to see Edwin Diaz come out of the Bullpen to the Trumpets,” Garvey wrote.

Initially released all the way back in 2017 by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, Diaz began using the song as his walk-up music in 2018 when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners. While he momentarily changed his song when he landed with the New York Mets, Diaz switched back to “Narco,” and it took off in a major way, with the team using the trumpet motif in his signature bobblehead and with foam trumpet giveaways. While only time will tell how Narco travels to Los Angeles, it's safe to assume that the first time Diaz's number gets called in 2026, the reaction will be electric.