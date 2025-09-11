There are four WNBA games being played on Sept. 11, which is the last day of the regular season. Eight teams have already clinched playoff berths, meaning there aren't any postseason spots up for grabs.

There are still big implications during the last day of the regular season, though. Only the one, four, and five seeds have been determined so far. The top seed belongs to the Minnesota Lynx, and the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty will play each other in the first round as the fourth and fifth seeds, respectively. So just what is on the line during the final slate of WNBA regular-season games?

WNBA playoff seeding scenarios

Atlanta Dream

No. 2 seed if Aces lose

No. 3 seed if Aces win

Las Vegas Aces

No. 2 seed with a win

No. 3 seed with a loss

Indiana Fever

No. 6 seed if Valkyries lose

No. 7 seed if Valkyries win

Golden State Valkyries

No. 6 seed with a win

No. 8 seed with a loss

Seattle Storm

No. 7 seed if Valkyries lose

No. 8 seed if Valkyries win

Preview of remaining regular-season games

Golden State Valkyries @ Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA this season, and now they have the chance to determine who they will play in the first round of the playoffs. If the Lynx win against the Golden State Valkyries, then the expansion team will drop to the eighth seed in the playoffs.

In turn, that would set up the Lynx to play the Valkyries again in the first round. Golden State became the first expansion team ever to make the postseason in their inaugural campaign. Still, they lack the experience and continuity of the other playoff-bound teams. It would make a lot of sense for the Lynx to go all in on a win to ensure that they play the Valkyries, especially because they have yet to lose to the NBA's newest team.

A Minnesota loss would line them up against the Seattle Storm in the first round of the postseason. The Storm are a team that they've actually had their fair share of struggles against this season.

Las Vegas Aces @ Los Angeles Sparks

The No. 2 seed is important because it ensures home-court advantage up until the WNBA Finals. As of now, it doesn't look like anybody will be able to slow the Las Vegas Aces down. They've won 15 straight games, and that momentum makes them a strong pick as championship favorites. A 16th straight win would be the second-longest winning streak in WNBA history.

The Aces had been to the WNBA Finals in three of the last five seasons, and they won two championships during that stretch. A'ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA, and her team has tons of high-level experience. It seems likely that they will win their regular-season finale against a nonplayoff team and secure the No. 2 seed. Such a victory would make the Atlanta Dream the three seed.

New York Liberty @ Chicago Sky/Phoenix Mercury @ Dallas Wings

The two other remaining games don't have playoff implications. The Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings have already been eliminated from postseason contention, and the Mercury and Liberty are locked into the fourth and fifth seeds, meaning they will play each other in the first round of the playoffs and will likely sit their starters or at least limit their minutes.