The Houston Rockets have been among the best teams in the Western Conference this season amid the acquisition of Kevin Durant, and the future Hall of Famer reached a major career milestone in terms of points on Friday.

During the Rockets’ game against the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant reached the 31,000 career points plateau, putting him in rarefied air. He became only the eighth player in NBA history to reach that mark in scoring. Durant reached that milestone off one of his patented pull-up midrange jumpers.

With this bucket, Kevin Durant has become the 8th player in NBA History to surpass 31k career points

In addition to Durant, the only other players who have reached the 31,000-point plateau are LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

As of publication, Durant had four points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the free-throw line.

The Rockets acquired Durant in the offseason in a blockbuster trade involving multiple teams. His presence has helped transform the Rockets into a contender. He’s appeared in 17 games so far at a little over 35 minutes per game.

Durant has been averaging 25.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Rockets are currently 14-5 and in the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are a full game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 2 spot in the standings. Last year, the Rockets were eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in seven games.