The Las Vegas Aces are a freight train that cannot be stopped, and they are heading into the playoffs with some incredible momentum after they took home their 15th consecutive victory on Tuesday with a 92-61 demolition of the hapless Chicago Sky. The Aces looked mediocre for the first half of the season, an uncharacteristic turn of events for one of the best teams in the WNBA over the past half-decade or so, but they have come roaring back into form — with A'ja Wilson playing like her best, MVP-level self.

On Tuesday, it wasn't even Wilson who starred in their dismantling of the Sky. It was a team effort that propelled them to a victory, with six different players scoring in double figures for the Aces. They have picked the right time to catch on fire, and in fact, their recent hot streak has them in elite company that bodes well for their chances of winning yet another WNBA championship.

According to the official WNBA account on X, the 2025 iteration of the Aces became just the fourth team in league history to record a win streak of 15 games or longer, joining the 1998 Houston Comets, the 2001 Los Angeles Sparks, and the 2014 Phoenix Mercury. And the best part for the Aces in this is that all three of those teams went on to win a championship — setting a remarkable precedent that has the Aces floating in cloud nine at the moment.

Of course, games are won on the court, not on paper, and this precedent does not mean much if the Aces cannot get the job done on the hardwood. But this Aces team, which was counted out by some when they were struggling earlier in the year, have rounded into form, and it even looks as though they'll be carrying this dominance over into the postseason.

Article Continues Below

Nothing can stop the A'ja Wilson-led Aces

It just speaks volumes to how talented this Aces team remains that even though some pieces of their championship-winning team are no longer on the roster, they continue to be this dominant and unstoppable force. Their 15-game win streak has lifted them all the way to second place in the WNBA standings, just behind the Minnesota Lynx, and there's this air of inevitability surrounding them at the moment, as if every game is going to go their way.

Wilson is playing like an MVP, and no one should be surprised if this late-season burst from the Aces is enough to convince voters to award her with her fourth MVP award.