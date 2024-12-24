ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams in the bottom half of the table face off as Wolverhampton hosts Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Wolverhampton-Manchester United prediction and pick.

Wolverhampton is 3-3-11 on the year, which places them 18th in the Premier League, in danger of releation. They have won just once in their last five games. In their last game, Wolverhampton played Leicester City. Wolverhampton struck in the 19th minute to take the 1-0 lead. They would add two more goals in the first half on a total of four shots on target. From their, they would shut down Leicester, allowing just five shots on target in a 3-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Machester United is 6-4-7 which is good for 13th in the Premier League. They are ten points ahead of Wolverhampton in avoiding relegation. They are also just six points behind Bournemouth for a spot in next year's Europa League. Still, hopes for cathcing Bournemouth were damaged last time out. Facing Bournemouth, Manchester United could not find any offensive attack, failing to score and falling 3-0.

Since the 2003-04 season, these two teams have faced 29 times. Manchester United has taken 17 wins, while Wolverhampton has five, and there have been four draws. Manchester United as take each of the last four fixtures with Wolverhampton.

Here are the Wolverhampton-Manchester United Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolverhampton-Manchester United Odds

Wolverhampton: +290

Manchester United: -110

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 goals: -164

Under 2.5 goals: +123

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.59 goals per game this year, scoring 27 goals in 17 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 15 of 17 Premier League games this year. Wolverhampton has scored 1.5 goals per game at home as well while scoring in eight of eight fixtures at home this year.

It is the combination of Mattheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen that leads the attack for Wolverhampton this year. Cunha has scored nine goals this year on an expected 3.9. Further, he has three assists on the year. Larsen has scored six times on an expected 4.1 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has three goals and three assists on the year from his defensive position. He missed last game, but will be back for this one. Finally, Goncalo Guedes has been great coming in off the bench. He has played in 14 games but started just twice, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 40 goals in 17 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.35 per game. They have coneeded 20 goals in eight home games this year. Jose Sa has been the primary guy in the net for Wolverhampton. He has been solid, with 31 saves on 52 shots. Further, he has two clean sheets this year.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United is scoring just 1.24 goals per game in EPL play this year, but scores 1.85 goals per game acrosse all comeptitions. They have scored in 11 of 17 fixtures in the EPL this year. They have struggled more away from home, scoring just eight goals in eight games, and scoring in five of the eigth fixtures overall.

Bruno Fernandes continues to lead the attack for Manchester United. He has scored four goals on an expected 6.2 but has also added five assists on the year. He is joined by Marcus Rashford. Rashford has scored four goals this year on an expected 1.7 goals this year while also adding an assist this year. Further, Amad Diallo has been great at moving the ball this year. While he has scored twice this year, he also has six assists on the season, leading the team.

Manchester United is giving up just 1.29 goals per game in the EPL this year. On the road, they have been great, allowing just eight goals in eight fixtures. Andre Onana will most likely be in goal in this one. He has stopped 42 of 65 shots this year while having six clean sheets.

Final Wolverhampton-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Wolverhampton has sturggled ahainst teams higher up in the Premier League table. In their last seven games, they have three wins, but all against teams 17th or worse in the table. Meanwhile, Manchester United has won three of their last seven, beating Manchester City, Everton, and Leicester. The difference in this game will be the Wolverhampton defense. With Manchester United's ability to score in bunches, they will struggle in this one, leading to a United win.

Final Wolverhampton-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United ML (-110)