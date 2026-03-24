While their football playing days are over, Gotham FC owner Eli Manning and Denver Summit owner Peyton Manning can square off when the NWSL teams next face off.

Gotham will take on the Summit on Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2026, and the Manning brothers are ready. Eli called Peyton on FaceTime in a video shared on social media to hype up the match.

“Yo, what's up? Just wanted to call and check on you because I'm sure you're feeling pretty scared right now,” Eli said to Peyton before explaining, “Because my Gotham FC is playing your Denver Summit here in New Jersey [on] Mar. 25.”

Finally, another sport to challenge Peyton in! pic.twitter.com/r3YZrS59qJ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 23, 2026

Peyton wasn't sure why he'd be “scared” by this. Eli then explained it was because Gotham FC is the reigning NWSL champions, while the Summit is a recent expansion team, with 2026 serving as the club's first season.

This doesn't worry Peyton, though, who promised they have an “exciting new team.” He then pointed out the parallels to his former NFL teams, the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, who were both “new” at one time.

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Peyton did have a request for the match. He didn't want Gotham FC to get by with their miraculous headers, or, as he described them, “big game tricks with miracle balls hitting people in the head.”

Eli then asked if his older brother would be interested in coming to the East Coast to watch with him. Peyton politely declined, saying, “That makes me scared,” which wiped the smile off Eli's face.

Gotham FC and the Summit have both played two matches this season. The former has one win and a draw, while the latter has a draw and one loss.

Eli Manning joined Gotham FC alongside New York Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli in 2022. Peyton Manning joined the ownership group of the Summit in June 2025.