Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has officially joined the ownership group for the new Denver NWSL franchise, the team announced Wednesday. The expansion team is set to begin play in 2026, bringing major league women’s professional soccer to Colorado.

“It’s a real honor to be part of something so meaningful to the Colorado community,” Manning said in a statement, via Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. “I’m proud to support the growth of women’s sports and excited to help build a club that our city and our state can rally behind.”

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, played his final four seasons with the Denver Broncos and retired in 2016 after winning a championship with the team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen praised Manning’s addition to the group, citing his impact on Colorado sports.

“Peyton’s legacy as a champion and a leader is second to none,” Cohen said. “His impact on Colorado sports is unmatched, and we’re incredibly proud to have him as a partner. He brings passion, insight, and deep local roots — all of which will help us shape the future of Denver NWSL.”

Plans in works for Denver expansion stadium

The Denver franchise will play its first seasons at a temporary 12,000-seat stadium in Centennial, Colorado. Plans are underway for a permanent 14,500-seat stadium in Denver, expected to open in 2028. The venue would be the second built specifically for an NWSL club.

Cohen, a Colorado-based insurance executive, leads the ownership group, which includes several prominent investors such as Ariel Investments’ Project Level, led by Mellody Hobson, and Molly Coors of the Coors family. Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin also joined the group earlier this year.

Denver is one of two new NWSL franchises set to join the league in 2026, alongside Boston Legacy FC. Denver’s expansion fee was $110 million, more than double Boston’s $53 million fee for the most recent team entry.

The new team has yet to announce its official name and branding. In the meantime, Manning’s involvement is expected to bring attention and excitement to the Denver franchise as it begins building for its inaugural season.