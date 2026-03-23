WTA World No. 3 Iga Swiatek has followed up her shocking early Miami Open exit with another surprising move. On Monday, the 24-year-old announced that she would be parting ways with her coach, Wim Fissette. Swiatek, who had worked with Fissette since 2024 and claimed her first Wimbledon title with his assistance in 2025, put out a statement on social media explaining her decision.

“Miami was challenging for me,” Swiatek's statement began. “I feel disappointment, bitterness, and a responsibility for my performance on the court, of course. I've also learned a lot of important lessons, and I think that's very human.

“That being said, after many months of working together with my coach [Wim Fessette], I've decided to take a different path,” she continued. “It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences. I'm grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together — including one of my biggest dreams in sport.”

Iga Świątek parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette pic.twitter.com/2aTVkSChVc — Lisa 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@lisa_talking) March 23, 2026

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Swiatek finished her statement by letting the public know that she'll address questions about her choice after she's taken “a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter” and addressing Fissette directly.

“Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I've learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best — both professionally and personally,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek was eliminated in the first round at the Miami Open by World No. 50 Magda Linette last week, ending her tour opening-round win streak that dates back to 2021 at 73 victories. The loss was her sixth of this WTA season, and she was candid in post-match interviews about her struggles so far in 2026.

“I just, I don’t know, unconsciously or consciously, it’s hard for me to change things and then my tennis kind of collapses. I haven’t felt like this in, I don’t know, probably over five years,” Swiatek admitted.