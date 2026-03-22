With the 2026 women's basketball March Madness fully underway, there was a spectacular moment at the end with the Minnesota Golden Gophers beating Ole Miss on Sunday. As a ton of teams stake their claim for March Madness in 2026, the Minnesota women's basketball team made a statement on Sunday with an outstanding game-winner from Amaya Battle.

With 3.5 seconds left in them as the Golden Gophers and the Rebels were tied at 63 apiece, Battle would get the in-bound pass and hit a fadeaway jumper to seal the deal for the game. Battle finished the game with 14 points on five of 13 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists, putting up another great game for the senior.

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With the win for the Golden Gophers, the team is now in the Sweet Sixteen thanks to the buzzer beater from Battle, as their sight now set on the winner of either No. 1 UCLA or No. 8 Oklahoma State. The Bruins are a heavy favorite in that game, which is set to take place on Monday night, but the Minnesota women's basketball team does have a lot of momentum after the exciting win over Ole Miss.

After handling business in the first round of the March Madness tournament against Green Bay, the Golden Gophers are ready to show that they could win it all. However, they will likely face the Bruins next, barring a shocking upset by Oklahoma State, as, besides being the No. 1 seed in the Regional 2 side of the bracket, they are ranked second in the nation with a 32-1 record.

At any rate, Battle and the Minnesota women's basketball team will be prepared for the challenge as the program was ranked No. 18 in the country.