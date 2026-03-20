The Chicago Stars are walking back their initial plans to play at Northwestern's new Ryan Field in 2027 after backlash from the local Evanston community's residents and politicians. The NWSL club's management announced that it would look elsewhere to find a long-term solution to its home stadium problem in a statement addressing the issue.

“After thoughtful consideration with Northwestern University and their desire to open the new Ryan Field in a phased approach out of consideration for its neighbors, at this time we will not be proceeding with our application for a unique use permit to play in Ryan Field,” the Stars' statement read.

“Our goal has always been one of unity — galvanizing the Evanston community in support of the club, our athletes, and the advancement of equity for women's sports,” the statement continued. “Based on the overwhelming support we've received, we believe that this is what Evanston residents seek as well, but have also heard a call for more dialogue and understanding about who we are and the impact our presence will have on the community.”

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The Stars, who are currently playing at Northwestern's Martin Field for the 2026 NWSL season just a few minutes away, were hoping to play the university's new football stadium would become their home venue from next year as the new 35,000-seat stadium set to open in October. However, Northwestern has a special tax-exempt status, meaning the club would need a unique use permit, and local politicians voiced that they feel uncomfortable allowing a for-profit professional sports team use the field.

The Stars have expressed an interest in building a training center 15 miles north of Evanston, while majority owner Laura Ricketts and club president Karen Leetzow have said they're exploring the idea of constructing their own stadium. However, management told ESPN that plans for 2027 were still in the works and that more information would be revealed soon.