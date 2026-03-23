Kim Mulkey had a final message for Flau'jae Johnson after the latter took part in her final home game as a member of the LSU Tigers in their 101-47 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Johnson is going through the final season of her remarkable collegiate career. She shines as one of the best players in women's basketball, on pace to earn high projections in the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft.

Johnson played her final game in LSU's arena, which hosted the first two rounds in the Regional 2 bracket. In 25 minutes of action, she finished with a stat line of 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She shot 9-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Mulkey and Johnson shared one more huh after the latter checked out of the game, her last in a home game. During that hug, Mulkey shared a brief but clear message that commemorated Johnson's time with LSU in their home games.

“What a way to go out,” Mulkey said, via reporter Meghan Hall.

Flau'jae Johnson checks out for her final time as an LSU Tiger at the PMAC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AIYdRoxE6u — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2026

How Kim Mulkey, LSU performed against Texas Tech

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Kim Mulkey and Flau'jae Johnson are looking forward to competing for one last national championship together. After blowing out Texas Tech, they are one step closer to that goal.

Five players scored in double-digits for LSU in the win, including Johnson. Mikaylah Williams provided a strong performance with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal. She shot 9-of-15 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Amiya Joyner came next with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kate Koval and Jada Richard scored 10 points each.

LSU improved to a 29-5 overall record on the season, having gone 12-4 in its SEC matchups. They finished at fourth place in the conference standings, earning an At-Large bid to the Big Dance.

Reaching the Sweet 16 of March Madness, the Tigers will look forward to their next matchup. They take on the -.