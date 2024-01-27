Mikaela Shiffrin avoided disaster after a scary crash on Friday during a World Cup downhill run in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The Alpine skiing legend addressed the accident and provided a brief and encouraging update on her health status. She will not be hitting the slopes again for the time being, however.

“Thank you everyone for your support and well wishes,” Shiffrin posted on X, along with a photo that showed what appeared to be a wrap on her left knee. “At this point I’m just taking it day by day, and I’ll share more information or updates as I know more. Very thankful it’s not worse, but I’m pretty sore at the moment. I won’t be skiing the rest of this weekend and I won’t be skiing in Kronplatz (Jan. 30).”

While the two-time Olympic gold medalist was fairly vague in her update, it is nice to see her in good spirits. United States Alpine women's head coach Paul Kristofic reinforced that notion, and Shiffrin's team released a statement that revealed the ACL and PCL are “seemingly intact” after initial examination, per The Associated Press' Andrew Dampf.

It could have been far worse for Mikaela Shiffrin

Although her health status is still unclear, Shiffrin is in fair shape considering the initial scene in Cortina. The all-time leader in World Cup wins (95) lost control after a jump and veered off course, falling into the safety nets. The medical staff quickly came to the 28-year-old's aid.

Shiffrin was eventually helped to her feet, gingerly exiting the area before being transported down the mountain via helicopter. The star athlete is keeping a positive attitude, though, and even took time to shout out the successful efforts of her U.S. teammates.

“And! Like I said – oh my god…looking at the results for our speed team today made me smile so much!!,” she said.



Mikaela Shiffrin is still processing the incident and will surely have her condition re-assessed in the coming days. Hopefully, she will have another chance to conquer the Cortina course at the 2026 Winter Olympics.