Mikaela Shiffrin's history-making performance in Lienz redfines skiing excellence.

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin concluded the year with an historic win at the World Cup slalom race in Lienz. Dominating the field, Shiffrin clinched her 93rd career victory on Friday, marking it by a staggering margin of 2.34 seconds.

The victory underscores her consistency, as it was her seventh win in the last eight starts of the traditional year-ending slalom, an event that rotates between the Austrian resorts of Lienz and Semmering.

“The last couple of years, we really built from the beginning of the season to this point, and somehow it clicks, I guess,” said Shiffrin, via the Associated Press. “In skiing, it's always just like: be relentless with the work, do the job.”

Her performance is noteworthy, having missed this race in 2015 due to a knee injury and in 2021 after a positive COVID-19 test.

Shiffrin's approach to skiing hinges on her work ethic and dedication, as evidenced by her five World Cup overall titles. In Lienz, she outpaced her competitors in both runs on the challenging Schlossberg course, leaving Germany's Lena Duerr and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin trailing in second and third place, respectively.

“Today was a very special day for me. I felt perfect on the skis, so I'm super happy,” Shiffrin said, also celebrating her giant slalom win on the same hill just a day before. Her latest victory in slalom marked one of the largest winning margins in women's World Cup history.

However, the race wasn't without its challenges for Team USA. Paula Moltzan, Shiffrin's teammate, who initially showed promise, straddled a gate in her final run, leading to a non-finish. Shiffrin's main rival, Olympic champion Petra Vlhova, finished fifth, more than three seconds behind.

Reflecting on Moltzan's performance, Shiffrin expressed a mix of admiration and sympathy. Their 1-2 finish in a slalom in Semmering a year ago was a historic moment for U.S. women's skiing, marking the first such result in over five decades.

“The way she skied the first run was just so wonderful. And it's really bittersweet today,” she said.

The women's World Cup continues with a GS and a slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Jan. 6-7.