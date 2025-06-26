The 2025 PWHL Draft, which took place on June 24 in Ottawa, delivered jaw-dropping moments and bold strategies that will reverberate across the league. Surprises, bold trades, and defining moments will shape the PWHL for years as established squads and expansion teams alike set the course for their franchise's future.

To set the draft on fire from the start, the New York Sirens selected sniper Kristýna Kaltounková first overall, a somewhat expected pick despite the team recently parting ways with offensive stars like Alex Carpenter via the expansion draft. Kaltounková brings an immense scoring pedigree, having netted an NCAA-record 111 goals in her career at Colgate.

Article Continues Below

Just as the draft settled into rhythm, New York made another headline-grabbing move, trading elite defender Ella Shelton to Toronto to move up and select forward Casey O’Brien at No. 3. O’Brien, the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, led the NCAA with 88 points, and her addition signals New York’s full commitment to revamping its offensive core, even at the expense of defensive stability.