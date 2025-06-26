The 2025 PWHL Draft, which took place on June 24 in Ottawa, delivered jaw-dropping moments and bold strategies that will reverberate across the league. Surprises, bold trades, and defining moments will shape the PWHL for years as established squads and expansion teams alike set the course for their franchise's future.

To set the draft on fire from the start, the New York Sirens selected sniper Kristýna Kaltounková first overall, a somewhat expected pick despite the team recently parting ways with offensive stars like Alex Carpenter via the expansion draft. Kaltounková brings an immense scoring pedigree, having netted an NCAA-record 111 goals in her career at Colgate.

Just as the draft settled into rhythm, New York made another headline-grabbing move, trading elite defender Ella Shelton to Toronto to move up and select forward Casey O’Brien at No. 3. O’Brien, the 2025 Patty Kazmaier Award winner, led the NCAA with 88 points, and her addition signals New York’s full commitment to revamping its offensive core, even at the expense of defensive stability.

The Toronto Sceptres, on the other hand, shocked many by embracing that same defensive stability. Acquiring Shelton, a proven national team-caliber defender, gives their blue line a massive boost, and the Scepters quickly shifted their strategy from potential offensive targets to a defense-first draft approach.

Meanwhile, expansion teams Vancouver and Seattle made surprising first picks. Vancouver took 35-year-old Finnish Olympian Michelle Karvinen with the 7th overall pick, a move that defied expectations that they’d build through youth. Seattle followed with Ohio State captain Jenna Buglioni, whose leadership and production made her a smart, if unexpected, choice at No. 8. Both teams clearly prioritized experience and immediate impact over long-term development, signaling their desire to compete out of the gate.

Boston made a strong, calculated choice by selecting defender Haley Winn at No. 2 overall. Winn, who had a stellar 46-point season at Clarkson and has been praised for her work ethic and two-way ability, was seen as the ideal player to shore up Boston’s defense following free agency losses.

In Montréal, the selection of Nicole Gosling at No. 4 added another layer of Canadian talent to the roster, continuing a trend that saw 16 Canadians drafted overall. One of the most heartwarming moments came when Abby Hustler became the first-ever PWHL draftee from Prince Edward Island, going 14th overall to Minnesota.

From shocking trades to historic selections, the 2025 PWHL Draft delivered drama, ambition, and unforgettable moments, setting the stage for a thrilling upcoming season.