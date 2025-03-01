UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd is still pondering her WNBA Draft decision as the season winds down. The junior guard has had a great bounce-back year after injuries stalled her career. While Fudd is now projected to be among the first players selected in this upcoming WNBA Draft, she still has a year of eligibility left after this season and could return to head coach Geno Auriemma's program.

As the Huskies gear up for another run at a national title, Fudd recently gave reporters an update on her future plans. ESPN women's basketball insider Alexa Philippou disclosed the latest update.

“Azzi Fudd told reporters today that she’s still deciding on whether she’ll return to UConn or declare for the WNBA Geno Auriemma added he likes to have a firm answer from players on their status for next season ideally after the conference tournament, before the portal opens.”

The Huskies' dynamic backcourt is the key to their success in March

UConn women's basketball has been turning a corner over the past few weeks. The Huskies have won six straight games, including a blowout victory at No. 4 South Carolina. As the current No. 5 team in the country, this group is on the brink of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Geno Auriemma's team is 27-3 overall and 17-0 in conference play and has already clinched another Big East regular-season title. Azzi Fudd is currently averaging 12.8 points per game on 48.6% from the field and 45.9% from three-point range.

The two players ahead of Fudd in scoring are having All-American-caliber seasons in forward Sarah Strong and guard Paige Bueckers. The Huskies have one more game on their regular season schedule against unranked Marquette before the Big East Tournament, which will begin on March 7 and end on March 10.

Overall, Fudd has played 66 games in her college career. The 22-year-old made the Big East All-Freshman Team in her first season before suffering multiple injury setbacks. The worst was an ACL tear she suffered in November 2023. Fortunately, Azzi had made a full recovery from these health issues, and now her experience and efficiency from beyond the arc will be critical for UConn women's basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

As surprising as it sounds, the Huskies last won a national championship in 2016. Since then, the program has made six Final Four appearances but has fallen short over and over again. The Huskies have the upside to win a twelfth national title, but there's a long road ahead.