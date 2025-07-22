The United States captured a fourth straight FIBA U19 World Cup title Sunday in Brno, Czech Republic, defeating Australia 88‑76 to claim its 11th overall championship. Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey, serving as an assistant coach, earned her second USA Basketball gold medal after previously contributing to the U18 AmeriCup victory in Colombia last summer.

Sunday’s win topped off a dominant tournament run for the U.S. team, which features top college underclassmen and high school upperclassmen. The team closed the event unbeaten, extending its competition winning streak to 28 games, per FightingIrish.com.

Last year, Ivey first tasted international success as an assistant at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. She also served as a court coach during trials for the U19 National Team in 2023. With her growing USA Basketball pedigree, Ivey enters her sixth season at Notre Dame carrying additional credentials.

At Notre Dame, Ivey holds a 117‑38 record and has guided the Fighting Irish to four straight Sweet 16 appearances.

Notre Dame women's basketball's 2024‑25 season and offseason moves

Under Ivey, the Fighting Irish finished with a strong 28‑6 record, finishing 16‑2 in ACC play to claim a share of the regular‑season title. The team began the season ranked No. 6 and peaked briefly at No. 1 during a 19‑game winning streak that included key wins over top‑ranked USC, Texas and Connecticut. Notre Dame won the ACC tournament for the first time under Ivey, then reached the Sweet 16 before bowing out to TCU, matching last season’s postseason finish.

In the offseason, the Irish experience some surprising changes via the transfer portal, like the key departures of guard Olivia Miles, who surprised many by entering the transfer portal instead of pursuing the WNBA draft.

As Ivey returns stateside with fresh international success, Notre Dame’s program enters a new phase, navigating roster turnover ahead of next season.