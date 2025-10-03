Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury will tip off with a surprisingly low get-in price. According to TickPick, the cheapest ticket for the opening game inside Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas is just $35.

This year's Finals will feature the inaugural best-of-seven series in the WNBA. Similar to the NBA, Las Vegas will host games 1 and 2 before Phoenix hosts games 3 and 4. Both teams are on a miraculous run heading into the final series of the season.

The Aces finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak. Including the first two rounds of the postseason, they have now won 21 of their last 24 games. After winning her fourth MVP in six seasons, A'ja Wilson is seeking her third championship with the Aces.

As for the Mercury, they are led by a trio of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper. Their postseason run has been nothing short of dominant, knocking off both teams that were in the WNBA Finals a season ago – the Minnesota Lynx and the defending champion New York Liberty.

Phoenix is back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. They are seeking their first championship since Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the Mercury to its third-ever title in 2014.

Before moving to Las Vegas, the Aces franchise had never won a WNBA championship. Six years after making the move, head coach Becky Hammon led the Aces to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. She and Wilson will try to bring Las Vegas its third championship in five seasons.

While Game 1 currently offers the lowest get-in price for the Finals, most games feature similar numbers, according to TickPick. The cheapest ticket for Game 2 sits below $40, while Games 3, 4, and 6 are all under $50. For a series full of star power and perennial MVP candidates, fans will be happy about the affordable prices.