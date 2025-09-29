The Phoenix Mercury have punched their ticket to the 2025 WNBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Lynx 86-81 in Game 4 of the semifinals on Sunday night.

Phoenix held a 2-1 series lead going into the matchup, needing one more win to finish off Minnesota. The Lynx tried all they could without Napheesa Collier due to injury but ultimately fell short as the Mercury came through in the clutch to advance to the WNBA Finals.

It didn't take long for fans to come in droves, congratulating their squad for getting the job done and reaching the next round. Here are some of their reactions.

“LET’S GO MERC! We can’t wait to cheer for you in the Finals 👏,” the City of Phoenix account said.

“CONGRATS MIGHTY MERCURY! WE ARE NUMBER ONE!” one fan remarked.

“So proud of this team. After the regular season struggles, managing to put it all together like this at the right time is really special,” one commented.

“Good job girls! Proud of the team. Big shout out to Bonner and Witcomb! Crucial 19 points,” one replied.

“Let’s go! I had lots of doubts but ggs. Good luck! 🧡💜,” a fan said.