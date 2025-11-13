On paper, the Philadelphia Eagles are on top of the world. The defending Super Bowl champions are currently 7-2 and coming off a tight 10-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

What could be wrong? Well, their WR AJ Brown remains discontent. Recently, Brown expressed his frustrations on a live stream about the team's state of affairs. While everything was going well with family and personal life, things aren't hunky dory with the Eagles.

In the process, Brown offered a cryptic message to fantasy football managers of all people.

“No. Where have you been? Family’s good,” Brown said. “Everything else, no. It’s a mess. You on some ‘How you been?’ Struggling, brother. If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me.”

On Wednesday, Brown stood by his comments, per EJ Smith of Philly Sports. Essentially, he said, “if you have eyes,” then one could understand where he is coming from.

A.J. Brown said he won’t apologize for talking about his frustration on a Twitch stream Tuesday. He said “if you have eyes” you can see why he’s frustrated and that he is pushing for the offense to improve because he wants to win and make an impact. Here’s part of his comments: pic.twitter.com/gWDKV5wRKP — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 12, 2025

So far, Brown had 403 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and 31 receptions. Altogether, he is averaging 13.2 yards per game. These are low numbers compared to his numbers in years past.

Last year, Brown accumulated 1,079 receiving yards with seven touchdowns and 67 receptions. In 2022, he achieved a career high of 1,496 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 106 receptions, while averaging 13.7 yards per game.

What is behind AJ Brown's frustrations with the Eagles

The numbers Brown has put up have led to anger over the overall productivity of the Eagles' offense. Currently, they are ranked 23rd in the NFL with 303.2 total yards per game. Last year, they ranked 25th with 321.3 yards per game.

Also, over the course of eight games, Brown has only 11 catches on 10-plus air yards, essentially becoming less of a priority in the long pass game. All in all, Brown hasn't been much of a target of the Eagles' offense.

Against the Packers, QB Jalen Hurts threw a long pass to Brown on 4th and 6 with 33 seconds left in the game, which was incomplete. However, speculation is that coach Nick Sirianni didn't call the play, but that Hurts and Brown decided to go for it on their own rather than make the logical choice, which was to punt.