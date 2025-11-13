The Denver Broncos enter Week 11 with momentum and heightened expectations, yet their preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs took on a new layer of intrigue after Sean Payton addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon. Payton’s comments signaled that adjustments are coming to the Broncos offense as the coaching staff looks to build on recent success and expand rookie running back RJ Harvey’s workload moving forward, beginning with a critical AFC divisional matchup with the Chiefs that carries significant playoff implications.

A video circulated Wednesday afternoon showing the 61-year-old coach outlining his approach headed into Sunday. Payton, now in his third season leading the Broncos, made it clear the rookie running back is set for a larger role. DNVR Sports’s Zac Stevens took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing the clip as it gained traction on social media, where it underscored a notable shift in Denver’s offensive planning.

“He’ll have more opportunities in this game. He’s built to last and that’s important”

RJ Harvey will have a bigger role this week, per Sean Payton. Is confident in him as a runner. “He’ll have more opportunities in this game. He’s built to last and that’s important” pic.twitter.com/2JsjcGPa9E — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 12, 2025

The change comes at an important moment for the Broncos offense. Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins is dealing with a foot injury that was not considered serious at first but was later revealed to be more concerning following the Broncos’ 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. His outlook grew cloudier on Wednesday when he was a non-participant in practice, and Sean Payton did not rule out placing him on injured reserve before the session. That uncertainty, combined with Harvey’s efficiency, has prompted Payton to accelerate the rookie’s workload. Through 10 games, Harvey has produced six touchdowns, 389 scrimmage yards, and 5.2 yards per touch despite averaging only 7.5 touches per contest.

The growing confidence in the former UCF Knights standout comes as the Broncos prepare for a Chiefs matchup that carries major AFC West implications. Denver enters at 8-2, riding a seven-game winning streak, while the Chiefs sit at 5-4 and are trying to regain ground. Payton’s commitment signals a strategic adjustment aimed at balancing the Broncos offense, easing pressure on quarterback Bo Nix, and creating mismatches with Harvey’s versatility.