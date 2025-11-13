Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal has done it. He's finally become a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, and he's managed to do it in back-to-back fashion, as the Detroit ace is announced the winner of the prestigious pitching award on Wednesday.

The Tigers have also rolled out their congratulatory message for him via social media.

“ONE OF ONE. Tarik Skubal is your BACK-TO-BACK American League Cy Young Award Winner‼️” the Tigers' post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Skubal bested the likes of Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox and Carlos Rodon and Max Fried of the New York Yankees for the award following another spectacular season on the mound.

Although the Tigers fell short of their mission to win the World Series in 2025, Tarik Skubal surely has great memories of the season, including his award-winning effort on the mound. In 31 starts in 2025, Skubal went 13-6 and posted a 2.21 ERA — the best in the American League — to go along with a 2.5 FIP and a 0.891 WHIP — the best in the big leagues overall. For comparison, Skubal went 18-4 through 31 starts and recorded a 2.39 ERA, 174 ERA+, 2.49 FIP and 0.922 WHIP.

Skubal's second Cy Young Award is also a nice gift to have in advance of his 29th birthday this coming November 20th.

Another big present could also be coming for Skubal, who doesn't have a contract beyond the 2025 season. He is entering the final year of his arbitration eligibility. He signed a $10.15 million contract in January with the Tigers to avoid arbitration, but his next deal could be a huge extension from Detroit — or from his next team. In any case, his latest award is a huge addition to his baseball resume.