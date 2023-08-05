The USWNT is facing a critical juncture as they head into the Women's World Cup's last-16 clash against Sweden, reported by goal.com. The USWNT's attacking struggles have been evident, raising questions about whether star striker Alex Morgan should be benched for the upcoming game, a proposition put forward by legendary player Carli Lloyd.

Morgan, who has long been considered one of the sport's premier attacking talents, has had a difficult start to the World Cup. Despite her reputation and past successes, she's failed to find the back of the net in the three group-stage matches. With the team managing only four goals in total, and three of those coming against Vietnam, the team's attacking inefficiencies are becoming apparent and concerning.

The USWNT's attacking issues might prove to be their Achilles' heel this summer, making the upcoming clash against Sweden even more crucial. The calls for change, including the potential benching of Morgan, are growing louder. The team needs a solution to their attacking woes, and their star striker has an important role to play in finding it.

Morgan, however, remains confident in her team's abilities and their potential to overcome this challenge. She emphasizes that the group stage is a time for experimentation and that the real test lies in the knockout stages. The USWNT's dominance has made them a target for fans both at home and abroad, but Morgan's experience and track record, which includes lifting the last two World Cups, give her reason to remain optimistic.

As the USWNT navigates through this pivotal phase of the tournament, all eyes will be on how the team and Morgan respond. Their attacking struggles will need to be addressed, and whether Alex Morgan remains on the front lines or takes a different role, her leadership and experience will be crucial in propelling the team forward in their pursuit of another Women's World Cup title.