Team USA needed a victory against Team Canada on Monday in the World Baseball Classic after getting blown out of the water by Team Mexico on Sunday. The US started out strong on Monday, scoring six quick runs in the first inning. However, Mike Trout placed an exclamation mark on the inning with a three-run home run to put the USA up 9-0 in the first. Trout dropped a three-word truth bomb on the homer following the game, per Trout’s Twitter.

“What a feeling!!” Trout wrote on Twitter.

The USA won via mercy rule in the 7th inning, earning a 12-1 victory. The US bounced back without question and will carry no shortage of momentum into their next game.

Team USA features an absolutely loaded lineup. Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado are just a few of the superstars alongside Mike Trout on the team. However, their pitching has been called into question. But Lance Lynn did all he could to alleviate those concerns with a strong performance on Monday. He ultimately pitched five innings of one-run ball for Team USA while striking out six.

Mike Trout and the USA’s journey to a World Baseball Classic championship will be quite the challenge. Teams such as Venezuela, Japan, and the Dominican Republic are intimidating opponents. Nevertheless, the USA has more than enough talent to get the job done. As long as their pitching performs just well enough, the offense will take care of the rest.

Team USA’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday against Team Colombia at 10:00 PM EST.