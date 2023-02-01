For the first time in six years, we’re back. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place from March 8th until the 21st, with the tournament being played in Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Speaking of the States, Team USA is of course one of the favorites to win it all after taking home the ultimate prize in 2017. By no surprise, their roster is absolutely loaded with star power from top to bottom.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at the players who have committed to playing for their country.

Note: There could be some additions and others who opt out before the WBC begins in just over a month.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Team USA Roster

Mike Trout, CF

It’s crazy to think we’ve yet to see Mike Trout compete in the World Baseball Classic. Back at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, it was announced that Trout would captain Team USA in this tournament, his first-ever WBC appearance. We can certainly expect his brilliance to be on full display for Mark DeRosa’s group.

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Arenado hit just .161 in 2017 for the Americans, but it’s no surprise to see him playing again here. After all, the veteran is one of the best all-around third basemen in the big leagues and is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals.

JT Realmuto, C

Perhaps the top catcher in the sport, JT Realmuto just played a huge part in the Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series last fall. He committed to Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic back in August and will be the main man behind the dish.

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Surprise, surprise. The 2022 National League MVP will be one of the first basemen for the States in the tournament and was also a member six years ago. He’ll surely be better at the plate this time around though, batting a mere .077 in 17′.

Pete Alonso, 1B/DH

Alonso is expected to represent Team USA and has been a legitimate power outlet for several years. He led the bigs in homers in his rookie season with 53 bombs and is a two-time Home Run Derby champion.

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Schwarber is an absolute stud and could very well be the Americans’ best power bat. He just led the National League with 46 home runs last season and will undoubtedly be a mainstay in the middle of DeRosa’s lineup.

Mookie Betts, RF

Betts was the 2018 AL MVP and has been a runner-up for the award on two occasions. He will most likely start for the US in right field and with his speed, bat, and stellar defense, there is no question the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is set to be a focal point for Team USA.

Tim Anderson, SS

While there are other talented shortstops on this roster, Tim Anderson will probably start most games. We’re talking about one of the top players in the game at his position and a guy who has hit over .300 in four straight MLB seasons. The Chicago White Sox infielder is a stud.

Trea Turner, SS

DeRosa also has the option of Trea Turner at SS. However, there is a good chance he plays some 2B in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner just signed with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason and brings a ton of versatility to the table on both sides of the ball.

Bobby Whitt Jr, SS

Another promising young infielder. Bobby Whitt Jr might not see a ton of playing time, but his ability to play 3B and SS helps his case. Regardless, the Kansas City Royals phenom is on the roster and just oozes talent.

Jeff McNeil, 2B

Did you forget about the NL Batting Champ? McNeil recently committed to playing for Team USA. He’s an old-school ball player that can absolutely swing it. It’ll be hard for DeRosa to keep him out of the lineup. Someone has to sit between Turner, McNeil, and Whitt Jr. McNeil can play a variety of positions, though.

Adam Wainwright, RHP

The 41-year-old is still trucking along and has enjoyed his fair share of success over the last few years. Wainwright’s experience will prove to be valuable for the Team USA rotation. He’s still very effective.

Nestor Cortes, LHP

Nestor Cortes really make his presence felt last season with the New York Yankees and that earned him the chance to compete for his country. He had a 2.44 ERA in 2022 for the Bronx Bombers.

Merrill Kelly, RHP

Not the biggest name, but Merrill Kelly is a reliable starter and had one of the lowest ERA’s in the National League in 22′ for the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 13-8 with a 3.37 ERA.

Miles Mikolas, RHP

One of Wainwright’s teammates from St. Louis, Mikolas threw over 200 innings last year and earned a spot in the All-Star Game. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be his first appearance in the prestigious tournament.

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Thankfully for the States, Kershaw is set to pitch in the tournament. He’s actually never suited up for Team USA in the WBC. First time for everything, right? Expect him to be at the top of the rotation.

Here are some other names who are expected to play:

Lance Lynn, RHP

Dillon Tate, RHP

Adam Ottavino, RHP

Logan Webb, RHP

Ryan Pressly, RHP

Kyle Freeland, LHP

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Nick Martinez, RHP

Daniel Bard, RHP

Brady Singer, RHP

David Bednar, RHP

Devin Williams, RHP

Cedric Mullins, CF

Kyle Tucker, RF

Will Smith, C