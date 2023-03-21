Associate Editor at ClutchPoints and San Antonio Brahmas beat reporter for XFL News Hub.

Team Japan has moved on to the World Baseball Classic final in an exhilarating manner. Samurai Japan walked off Team Mexico in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn the right to play Team USA on Tuesday.

Japan slugger Munetaka Murakami was the hero of the day. With two baserunners on and no one out, the two-time NPB Central League MVP drove a ball to deep center field to score the winning runs.

Here is Murakami’s hit, as called by the Japanese broadcast:

AS CALLED ON JAPANESE TV: pic.twitter.com/3zzrOXp0O5 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 21, 2023

The wild ending to the World Baseball Classic semifinal has sent social media into a frenzy. Some fans are already picking a side.

As a Mexico fan…USA destroy them please — Hectahhh (@Hectic1199) March 21, 2023

Pitchers sold like crazy 🤦🏽‍♂️ whatever win it tomorrow Japan — ^ (@Motion2900) March 21, 2023

Others are marveling at how insane the game was. Mexico led 4-0 at one point before Japan stormed back. Baseball fans also saw an impressive display from Team Japan star Roki Sasaki.

One of the best games I’ve ever watched — LR87 (@LogRich87) March 21, 2023

You couldn’t make a script better! What a baseball game! — Empire State of Baseball (@ESBPodcast) March 21, 2023

THIS WAS THE BEST BASEBALL GAME OF THE 21ST CENTURY SO FAR pic.twitter.com/lRsqhHTpPO — Mikewach32 #D4L (@mikewach32) March 21, 2023

Of course, with the World Baseball Classic final now set, many fans are looking forward to that game. Team Japan and Team USA both feature a ton of star power, and it could go either way.

this is going to be the greatest baseball game of the century pic.twitter.com/nLpKdCXNGj — Slightly Optimistic New York Sports Guy (@JaycobMendez2) March 21, 2023

Trout vs. Ohtani in a world championship you love to see it — 🆗 (@trvorXX) March 21, 2023

Ohtani pitching against USA lineup gonna be unreal — YankeesBoomer (@YankeesBoomer) March 21, 2023

Mexico entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead. Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a first-pitch double to center field. Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida walked in the next at-bat before Murakami walked it off.

Ohtani could pitch for Team Japan on Tuesday against Team USA. The Americans are looking to win back-to-back World Baseball Classic championships. Ironically enough, Japan is the only team to ever achieve that feat, doing so in 2006 and 2009.

The World Baseball Classic final will be played at loanDeport Park in Miami, Florida. The game begins at 7 PM eastern time and American viewers can watch the game on FS1.