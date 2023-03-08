The 2023 World Baseball Classic features a plethora of talented ballclubs and right in the mix with the best is Team Japan. They’ve won the tournament twice in their history, in 2006 and 2009, and should find themselves in the quarterfinals at the very least this time around.

Headlined by Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, here’s a look at Japan’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, with a few players from the MLB and numerous others who currently play in the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Team Japan Roster

Pitchers

Yu Darvish, RHP, San Diego Padres

Ryoji Kuribayashi, RHP, Hiroshima Toyo Carp

Atsuki Yuasa, RHP, Hanshin Tigers

Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP, Orix Buffaloes

Yuki Udagawa, RHP, Orix Buffaloes

Shosei Togo, RHP, Yomiuri Giants

Keiji Takahashi, LHP, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Hiroto Takahashi, RHP, Chunichi Dragons

Roki Sasaki, RHP, Chiba Lotte Marines

Taisei Ota, RHP, Yomiuri Giants

Hiroki Miyagi, LHP, Orix Buffaloes

Yuki Matsui, LHP, Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles

Hirotimi Itoh, RHP, Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters

Shota Imanaga, LHP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars

Catchers

Takuya Kai, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Yuhei Nakamura, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Takumi Ohshiro, Yomiuri Giants

Infielders

Hotaka Yamakawa, 1B/3B, Saitama Seibu Lions

Sosuke Genda, SS, Saitama Seibu Lions

Shugo Maki, 2B/1B, Yokohama DeNA BayStars

Taisei Makihara, UTL, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Tetsuto Yamada, 2B, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Ukyo Shuto, UTL, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Kazuma Okamoto, UTL, Yomiuri Giants

Takumu Nakato, SS, Hanshin Tigers

Munetaka Murakami, 1B/3B, Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Outfielders

Masataka Yoshida, OF, Boston Red Sox

Lars Nootbar, RF, St. Louis Cardinals

Kensuke Kondoh, OF, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Team Japan players to watch

While there isn’t a ton of recognizable names to most baseball fans on this roster, Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish jump off the page. Ohtani is of course one of the best players in the big leagues and a modern-day Babe Ruth. He can touch 100 mph on the mound and hit tanks. In 2022, Ohtani finished second in the AL MVP race after going 15-9 on the hill with a 2.33 ERA, striking out 219 hitters in 166 innings. At the plate, he slashed .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. Ohtani gave the Japanese faithful something to cheer about in an exhibition game leading up to their tournament opener, hitting a pair of three-run bombs. With Ohtani leading the way, anything is possible.

As for Darvish, he’s more of a veteran for Japan in the World Baseball Classic and will be one of their best guys on the mound. The Padres righty had a very good season in 22′, posting a 3.10 ERA and a 16-8 record as San Diego made a run all the way to the NLCS.

Yoshida is another interesting name to watch. He just made the move to the show in the offseason after inking a deal with the Red Sox. Yoshida was an absolute star for the Orix Buffaloes for years before catching the attention of MLB clubs.

Oh, and if you’re wondering why St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbar is playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic, it’s because his mother is Japanese.

The only notable absence for Team Japan is Kodai Senga, who just signed with the New York Mets this offseason. The former Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks ace is focusing on preparing for his first Major League season instead of participating in the Classic. He’s already touched 99 mph in Spring Training, too.

Japan’s first game will be on Thursday, March 9th against China. They will host Pool B action in Tokyo, with two quarterfinals also taking place in the capital.