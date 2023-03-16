Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Team USA is moving on in the World Baseball Classic after being the runner-up in Pool C. They will be facing Team Venezuela in the quarterfinals as they look to repeat as WBC champions. So, with a huge matchup coming up, baseball fans are asking one important question: When is Team USA playing Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals?

Date: Saturday, March 18

Team USA is going to face Team Venezuela on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 P.M. EST. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.

Location: Miami, FL

The showdown will take place at loanDepot park in Miami, the home of the Miami Marlins and where Team Venezuela played its pool games. Team USA had played its pool games in Chase Field in Phoenix, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

World Baseball Classic: USA vs. Venezuela

Team USA is led by Mike Trout, who recently posted his team’s first performance with three hits and three RBI in a single World Baseball Classic game since Mark DeRosa, who is now the manager, did it in 2009 against Venezuela.

Trout is having the time of his life in the tournament as he leads a stacked team comprised of stars like Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, J.T. Realmuto and Tim Anderson. The American squad came in second place in their pool to Team Mexico.

Team Venezuela is headlined by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jose Altuve and features an impressive collection of MLB players like Salvador Perez, Andres Gimenez, Luis Arraez, Pablo Lopez, Martin Perez, Jose Alvarado and Eduardo Escobar. The Venezuelan squad has won all four of its games so far, taking Pool D over powerhouses Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

After previously having some troublesome pitching, Team USA will have to be at its best as it looks to advance.