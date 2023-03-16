Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is having a blast for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. Trout spoke about his enjoyment of the 2023 iteration of the tournament after leading his country to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Colombia on Wednesday.

“This is the [most fun] experience I’ve had in baseball, to represent your country,” Trout said after the win, according to ESPN. “It’s been a blast. Being part of this atmosphere means a lot to me. I knew going in it was going to be a fun time. I never knew it was going to be this fun.”

Trout and fellow star Mookie Betts combined to go 5-for-8 for USA, with Trout acting as game-breaker, driving in all three runs for the United States. The Americans were down 2-1 after three innings, but Trout singled home two runs in the fifth which marked the end of the scoring.

He’s the first U.S. player to have a three-hit, three-RBI game since his Team USA manager Mark DeRosa did it against Venezuela in 2009, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And the 31-year-old earned high praise from DeRosa after the game.

“I just think he’s one of the best players of all time,” DeRosa explained, per ESPN. “He’s just super confident in what he’s able to do. Just a big moment for him.”

With the win, USA tied Mexico for top spot in Pool C, after beating Great Britain, Canada and Colombia in Round 1 of the World Baseball Classic. Although both teams had a 3-1 record, Mexico got the higher seed after beating Team USA in surprising fashion on Sunday.

Mike Trout and Team USA will play Venezuela in Miami on Saturday; Venezuela won its bracket with a perfect 4-0 record in Round 1.