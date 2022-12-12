By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar.

On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.

Despite the loss, CR7 opted not to start the finger-pointing and instead emphasized his love for the national team. There were a lot of questions why Ronaldo didn’t start against Morocco, with his partner Georgina Rodriguez even lashing out at manager Fernando Santos. However, the veteran scorer clearly didn’t want to make it a bigger issue.

“There’s no point in reacting hot-headed. I just want everyone to know that a lot has been said, a lot was written, a lot was speculated, but my dedication to Portugal didn’t change even for a second. I was always just one [person] fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back against my mates and my country,” Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram post.

After seeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s message, LeBron James couldn’t help but comment. He kept his response simple, calling the former Real Madrid superstar a “LEGEND.”

LeBron James giving some love to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's #WorldCup2022 exit 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wbr29yUJx3 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) December 12, 2022

True enough, while Ronaldo didn’t win the World Cup, no one can deny that he is one of the best ever to do it. He has proven himself both on the club and international level, and as LeBron said, he is already a “legend” for that.