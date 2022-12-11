By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, fired back at Portugal manager Fernando Santos for benching her partner in their World Cup loss to Morocco.

Ahead of the Saturday showdown, there were high expectation that Ronaldo would be in the starting lineup for the quarterfinals after being relegated to the bench during the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. In a shocking decision, however, CR7 started off the bench once again and only came in as a second-half substitute.

Sure enough, his presence didn’t make a lot of difference, as he arrived a little too late with Morocco up 1-0 and having established their defensive roots.

Rodriguez, for her part, took to Instagram to slam the Portugal manager for what she called a “wrong” decision. Ronaldo’s girlfriend also shared that Santos’ biggest mistake was underestimating the “best player in the world.”

“Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect,” Georgina Rodriguez wrote, as translated by Daily Mail.

“The same one who, by getting you into the game, saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You cannot underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon. Nor can you stick up for someone who doesn’t deserve it. Life teaches us lessons. Today we have not lost, we have learned.”

Cristiano Ronaldo had just 10 touches when he came in, so it’s definitely worth wondering how he would have made a difference had he been given more chance. Not to mention that Portugal new they are going up against a tough defensive team, so it definitely surprised a lot of people that one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game wasn’t on the field to start.

Sure enough, Ronaldo’s benching is one of the biggest “What ifs” of the World Cup. Unfortunately for everyone, it’s up to us to wonder what would have been with Portugal out and Ronaldo’s international career probably over.