By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Morocco’s Cinderella story at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has continued after they stunned Portugal on Saturday in the quarterfinals, beating them 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on in the 50th minute as a substitute, couldn’t help but hold back the tears after the defeat, knowing this is probably his last World Cup ever.

Via Ale Liparoti:

Así se retiró Cristiano Ronaldo, llorando desconsoladamente. 🥺pic.twitter.com/Wf6NkaOkxD — Ale Liparoti 🇦🇷 (@AleLiparoti) December 10, 2022

Ronaldo crying isn’t a sight you see every day. At 37 years old, the chances of him suiting up for Selecao again on the biggest stage is highly unlikely. And unfortunately, it wasn’t the greatest tournament for the legend, either. He scored just one goal in Qatar and that was from the penalty spot on matchday one.

Cristiano was benched in the Round of 16 in favor of Goncalo Ramos, who netted a hat-trick. Portugal boss picked Ramos on Saturday again but once they went down a goal before the halftime whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly came on shortly after the second period began.

However, he made little impact unfortunately. The Moroccans were just far too solid at the back and that’s been the story all tournament long, conceding just once. That was an own goal against Canada. Portugal had their opportunities but couldn’t capitalize, with Pepe missing a clear-cut header in the dying seconds of injury time.

Now, it’s time for Ronaldo to find a new club after his Manchester United exit. A Saudi Arabian club has already offered him $200 million per season, but there is no question he’ll want to remain in Europe and play Champions League football. It remains to be seen if that’ll happen, though.

Regardless of his downfall in recent months, Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the greatest international players ever. He became the only man to score in five different World Cups in Qatar. The epitome of longevity. Unfortunately, Ronaldo just couldn’t capture that elusive trophy with his country.