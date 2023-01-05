By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Team Canada is heading to the World Juniors Final against the Czech Republic after spanking Team USA 6-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday night. By no surprise, Connor Bedard played his part again, scoring once and tallying an assist, taking his points total for the tournament to a whopping 23 points. That’s a Canadian record. The 18-year-old, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is already turning heads across the hockey world. The latest current player to react to his brilliance was Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, who summed up Bedard’s brilliance in three words. Via Chris Johnston:

“What a talent.”

You got that right, Mitch. It appears it won’t be too long until two Connors are lighting up the league. Connor McDavid is widely regarded the greatest player in the NHL right now and it’s shaping up like Connor Bedard will be right up there with the top talents around in no time. He’s put up numbers on the World Juniors stage that not even McDavid could.

On Monday night, Bedard officially passed Eric Lindros for the most points ever by a Canadian in their WJC career. Bedard sits at 34 points now after Wednesday’s win, while Lindros previously held the record with 31. The phenom also surpassed Jordan Eberle for the most World Juniors goals by a Canadian player. He had 14, while Bedard now sits at 16.

There is no question Connor Bedard is a generational talent who will be a star in the NHL for years to come. But for now, he’ll be looking to lead Canada to another gold medal on Thursday afternoon.