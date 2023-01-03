By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Connor Bedard is the best NHL Draft prospect at the 2023 IIHF World Juniors. He’s outplayed some of the best NHL prospects at the tournament this year. On Monday, he proved why and likely cemented himself as the #1 overall pick in June’s draft.

The 17-year-old Bedard broke three longstanding Canadian records against Slovakia in the quarterfinals. He also scored the overtime winner, sending Canada to the semifinal against Team USA. The goal also sent hockey Twitter into a frenzy.

Connor Bedard is the next Hockey great , if I’m an NHL GM I’m dropping 6 1sts to move up in a draft and take him — Croaticko 🇭🇷 (@LawdCroatiko) January 3, 2023

I can’t wait to see #ConnorBedard and his #WHL@WHLPats in the #yyc#saddledome next time they are here to take on the @WHLHitmen. So cool being able to watch the #NHL next superstar. https://t.co/pTxqURDVUw — Rick Tulsie (@RickTulsie) January 3, 2023

Connor Bedard is a Generational Talent and will absolutely dominate in the NHL #NUFD — wayne gretzkys cousin moe (@iknowmoethanyou) January 3, 2023

Whoever get Connor Bedard will control the NHL for the next 10-15 years — Shyla Wild (@ShylaWild) January 3, 2023

Bedard recorded two goals and an assist on Monday. He became Team Canada’s all-time highest point producer and goal scorer at the World Juniors and has more assists in a single tournament than any Canadian player ever.

The Team Canada superstar opened the scoring, firing home a pass from Logan Stankoven. He then found Dylan Guenther as Guenther slotted home Canada’s second goal of the game.

In overtime, Bedard showed his brilliance. He stickhandled through the Slovakian defense and around their goaltender, putting the puck in the back of the net to win the game.

After the game, the 17-year-old shared his reaction to the goal with the media. “The crowd obviously was pretty special. After the goal, we could barely even hear ourselves think. It was pretty nuts. That was special for all of us,” he said.

Bedard has eight goals and 21 points in just five games played. He has 10 more points than Arizona Coyotes prospect Logan Cooley, who has the second most points of any skater at the tournament.

Team Canada will face Cooley and the Americans in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Americans routed Germany 11-1 in their quarterfinal matchup to advance to the semifinals.