The Seattle Seahawks took another big hit in the secondary on Sunday when starting cornerback Riq Woolen went down with a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. Woolen hit the bench in the third quarter on a run play and didn’t return, making matters worse for Seattle’s already injury-depleted defensive backfield.

Before the injury, Woolen had been a near-constant presence, playing 97% of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps on the season. In four starts, he recorded 14 tackles and one pass defended.

With Woolen sidelined, second-year cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett stepped in but struggled in coverage, continuing a concerning trend for Seattle. Pritchett also sustained a minor injury in the second half, although he returned after evaluation. Meanwhile, defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love were inactive against Tampa Bay, leaving the Seahawks with very few fully healthy players in the secondary.

The team’s injury woes couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time, as Seattle’s defense allowed Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to thrive. Mayfield completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns, taking advantage of mismatches in the secondary. The game ended in heartbreak for the Seahawks, as Sam Darnold threw a late interception with 63 seconds remaining, allowing Tampa Bay to drive 70 yards in five plays and tie the game 35-35. Chase McLaughlin’s field goal gave the Buccaneers a 38-35 victory at Lumen Field.

Throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns, Darnold looked sharp, but the team's defensive cracks overshadowed his heroics. Seattle had briefly taken the lead multiple times, including a 35-28 advantage late in the fourth quarter after Darnold’s connection with Tory Horton on a clutch drive. However, the Seahawks inability to contain Tampa Bay’s to contain Tampa Bay’s aerial assault exposed just how thin the secondary has become.

Seattle’s troubles don’t stop at the secondary. Derick Hall's absence from Week 5 action only added to the defensive chaos. While both Witherspoon and Love are likely to return by Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team’s depth at cornerback remains a major concern.